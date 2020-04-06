 Zoom US privacy probe gathers steam - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Zoom US privacy probe gathers steam

06 APR 2020

A US probe into the security of video conferencing service Zoom widened, with state attorney generals concerned about the privacy and protection of users as the system’s popularity soars during Covid-19 (coronavirus)-related lockdowns, CNBC reported.

Connecticut attorney general William Tong announced on 3 April at least two other states, including New York and Florida, had joined an investigation, following a number of reports of unidentified individuals invading meetings.

Tong was reportedly a victim of this, with the chat section of one conversation apparently filled by obscene messages.

It is unclear whether the privacy of people using mobile versions of Zoom have been compromised.

The Verge reported last week Zoom had suspended the launch of new features for three months to concentrate on boosting privacy, and announced changes to its mobile app including password-protection for meetings and a requirement for hosts to accept participants before they connect.

On 1 April Zoom CEO Eric Yuan announced the service had 200 million daily participants in online meetings during March.

CNBC stated the company added 2.2 million users between 1 January and 24 February, compared with 640,000 in 2019 as a whole.

The spike in use coincides with a rise in people working from home after governments throughout the world issued lockdown orders designed to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

EU stuck on messaging app privacy rules

Apple bans Instagram tracking app

Google moves to ease Assistant privacy fears
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association