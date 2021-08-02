Zoom rushes to end US privacy lawsuit

Video conferencing service Zoom reportedly offered up to $85 million to settle a class action legal case in the US relating to privacy and security, after users objected to it sharing personal details and some meetings were hijacked.

Reuters reported Zoom also offered to beef up its security in the settlement proposal, which must be signed-off by a US district judge. The next hearing on the case is set for 4 August.

Claimants took action over allegations Zoom was sharing personal data with Facebook and Google, along with a series of interruptions to meetings by uninvited guests.

Zoom subscribers involved in the class action paid fees totalling $1.3 billion. Reuters stated users stand to receive various financial pay-outs under the proposal.

The video conference company reportedly also pledged to add more security by letting users know when a meeting host uses a third-party app, along with better staff training around data handling and privacy.

Zoom told Reuters its offer to settle did not imply an acceptance of fault, instead highlighting its commitment to the “privacy and security” of users.