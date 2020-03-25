 Zenly challenges users to stay at home - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Zenly challenges users to stay at home

25 MAR 2020

Location-sharing app Zenly unveiled a feature enabling users to compete in a challenge encouraging them to stay home, a move aimed at motivating people to adhere to social distancing guidelines introduced to help combat the global Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The social networking app, which launched in 2015, announced its Stay At Home initiative in a Twitter post, explaining the feature provides a scoreboard tracking the time users spend within their home over a three-day period, which is then compared with friends’ activity.

Users are also able to interact with one other by exchanging stickers, and sharing information and tips for Covid-19 prevention to other social media apps, including Snapchat and Instagram.

This is the second move by the app to raise awareness about the pandemic: on 12 March it launched a map showing up-to-date information about confirmed cases in any country or region.

Snap started using Zenly’s location technology for a mapping service within Snapchat, after acquiring the company for $213 million in 2017.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

