English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Zello PTT app boosted by hurricane relief activity

07 SEP 2017

Zello, a walkie talkie app, was downloaded more than 1 million times in a single day, mostly by people in Puerto Rico and Florida preparing for Hurricane Irma, after success stories of the app being used in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The app’s user numbers now total 100 million and, according to CEO Bill Moore, it is number one app in the US App Store and number 30 on Google Play as a result of “press stories covering Zello’s role organising citizen rescue efforts in Houston.”

However, founder Alexey Gavrilov pointed out in a blog post: “While Zello has been helpful in Harvey relief efforts, it is not a hurricane rescue tool and is only as useful as the people who use it, and as reliable as the data network available”, adding Zello will consume a lot of battery power when used.

On the plus side, he said: “Text messaging apps and Zello use a fraction of the bandwidth of phone calls and will often work when phone calls won’t get through.”

Zello describes itself as a free push-to-talk (PTT) application for smartphones, tablets, and PCs, which is lightweight, easy to use and extremely fast because users don’t need to dial a phone number or send a text. Instead they hold down a button to speak to each other live, much like a walkie-talkie.

“We don’t like bloated software. Zello setup is lightweight and the program uses very little system resources and memory,” the company said on its website, adding: “Zello supports channels where you can talk to one person or up to 1,000 people from all over the world at the same time.”

The app began in Russia in 2007 as Loudtalks for Windows PC, and then relaunched as Zello five years ago in Texas.

Althouth the app racked up 400,000 active users in Russia, it is now blocked after the company said it is unwilling and unable to provide the government with user data, CNBC reported.

Zello also offers a version for businesses called ZelloWork, which offers management tools, privacy, and security options.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association