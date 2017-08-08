YouTube seeks sharing boost with chat feature

YouTube now lets users chat with contacts straight from within the YouTube app, a move the company said makes it easier to share videos.

In a blog, YouTube said it wanted to make sharing videos as easy as saying “have you heard this song?” rather than having to copy a link and paste it into an email or messaging app.

“We’ve been experimenting with a better way to share videos on YouTube since last year. Thanks to all your feedback, we made some improvements and are now ready to roll out this new sharing feature to all users globally,” it announced.

The feature was initially made available in Canada in January because YouTube parent Google found Canadians share videos 15 per cent more often on mobile devices than other global users.

In June, YouTube announced its mobile app will “dynamically adapt” to any size users choose to watch videos in.