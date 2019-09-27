YouTube Music gets a promotion on Android - Mobile World Live

Google sought to boost subscriber figures for its YouTube Music app, announcing it will now come preinstalled on all new devices running Android 9 and 10.

It will replace Google Play Music, though users will still have the option to download this from the Play Store.

The move comes as part of Google’s bid to transition more users to YouTube Music ahead of a planned retirement of its older streaming service.

Launched in 2015, YouTube Music had reportedly gained around 16 million subscribers by end-March. That same month, Google pushed the app into 14 new countries, including the key market of India.

But, in addition to streaming rivals including Spotify and Apple Music, the app has had to compete with Google Play Music, which debuted in 2011.

Google previously said it would substitute its older service with YouTube Music once their features are comparable, and it works out methods to transfer user’s preferences and library across.