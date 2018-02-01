English
HomeAppsNews

YouTube Go goes global

01 FEB 2018

YouTube Go, a light version of the standard YouTube app designed for emerging markets, made its full worldwide debut in 130 countries today (1 February).

The app was first announced in September 2016, and launched in beta in India in April 2017. Rollouts in 14 additional countries, including Indonesia, Nigeria, and Thailand, followed, and YouTube Go hit the 10 million download mark in December 2017.

Based on feedback from these early launches, YouTube said it updated the app ahead of the broader launch to include a number of new features. Among those are the ability to download and stream video in high quality resolution (as well as basic and standard quality), the addition of personalised content recommendations to the home screen and more options to make it easier to share content.

YouTube reportedly does not plan to bring the app to countries like the US, Japan, South Korea or the UK.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

