YouTube axes gaming app

19 SEP 2018

YouTube’s standalone app for gaming will be shuttered in March 2019 and some of its features moved to the core app where the company believes it can target a bigger audience.

In a blog the company said the response to some YouTube gaming features was “so positive that we brought them over from the YouTube Gaming app to the main YouTube experience,” adding the audience for the app was “strong and vibrant…but the amount of gamers we are able to reach is far bigger on YouTube.”

The company said more than 200 million gamers use YouTube to engage with games and creators every day, watching over 50 billion hours of gaming content in the last 12 months alone.

However, Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s director of gaming content and partnerships, told The Verge some confusion over how the gaming app differed from the core app, particularly for marketers, also played a role in its demise.

The app was launched in the US and UK in 2015, with the intention of giving more than 25,000 games their own home page and “a single place for all the best videos and live streams about that title”, the company stated at the time.

In 2016 it expanded the app to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Republic of Ireland.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Related

Facebook pushes video platform worldwide

EC plans tough stance against online terrorist material

YouTube launches music streaming service
