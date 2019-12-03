Xiaomi pitches into Indian financial services - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi looked to build on its leading position in the Indian smartphone market with a move into financial services, launching a credit recommendation service for Android device users, TechCrunch reported.
The Chinese vendor moved to a full deployment of its Mi Credit app following a beta trial commenced in May 2018. At the time, Xiaomi partnered with personal loan company KreditBee to help users arrange loans of between INR5,000 ($69.71) and INR100,000.
While available only on Xiaomi devices at beta, the expansion opens the app to other Android smartphones. Xiaomi also increased its list of financial partners, with ZestMoney; CreditVidya; Money View; Aditya Birla Finance; and EarlySalary added to its roster.
Mi Credit is available in 1,500 postal codes out of 19,100 in the country: TechCrunch stated Xiaomi aims to deliver nationwide coverage by March 2020.
Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched mobile payment service Xiaomi Pay to take on Google Pay and Samsung Pay.