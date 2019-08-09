 Wirecard goes mobile in North America - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Wirecard goes mobile in North America

09 AUG 2019

Wirecard beefed up its presence in North America with the launch of a mobile app designed to advance its strategy of digitalising the personal finance sector.

The company claimed a leading position in the region, stating millions of consumers already use its payment solutions which are offered by a number of businesses. The app can be co-branded with Wirecard’s clients and forms part of its “drive to advance the digital transformation of payments”.

Consumers can use the app to track balances, payments and transaction information. It also connects to old financial services through an ATM location feature.

Seth Brennan, MD of Wirecard North America, said the app integrates with the company’s existing payment solutions, bringing users “the latest digital tools” for managing their Wirecard accounts.

“Wirecard’s goal has always been to increase accessibility through investments in digital innovation. The mobile app is the latest piece of an ongoing effort to make cashless payments available to everyone.”

The app is available free on Android and iOS devices.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association