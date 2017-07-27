Whozout claims monetisation “far superior to Facebook or YouTube”

Whozout Live is a new Android and iOS app which will “shake up the livestreaming landscape in a big way” by offering broadcasters “a convenient way to monetise their videos while reaching a truly global audience”, its founder said.

The app uses a token system, which enables viewers to send emojis to their favorite broadcasters. Some emojis function as tokens, which can be exchanged for money.

The feature sounds similar to Periscope’s Super Hearts, announced last month.

“What better encouragement to build a following is there than the chance to earn income from viewers?” said founder Felipe Santo Domingo. “Plus, our monetisation method is far superior to Facebook or YouTube ads, or external options like Patreon” – a platform that helps artists and creators get paid.

“Whozout Live keeps everything in house,” he said, adding that “the market for livestreaming is enormous, and yet the choice of platforms can seem overwhelming”.

The firm added that market trends point toward continued robust growth for live streaming as a way for individuals and companies to connect with audiences.

Whozout will likely be competing with not just Persicope but also Facebook Live and YouTube’s live streaming service.

Meanwhile another app called Streamlabs also just launched, which will allow users to stream directly to apps like YouTube and Twitch and help broadcasters make money from tips.