 WhatsApp tests multiple devices chat sync - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp tests multiple devices chat sync

10 AUG 2020

WhatsApp was reportedly working on a feature allowing the synchronisation of chat history on multiple devices, with the option currently being in a test phase.

The new feature, which was reported by app analyst WABetaInfo, was set to let users log in to a single account across multiple devices simultaneously.

Development of the sync tool was done gradually as it required a long time to implement and was difficult to build, WABetaInfo noted. Current tests were set to involve synchronising an account on four devices at the same time.

It is unclear when the feature would roll out and whether WhatsApp would make changes to its original version.

The Facebook subsidiary was also working on developing an iPad app which was expected to roll out after launching the sync tool, in order to make simultaneous use of the messaging app possible on iPhone and iPad devices.

Multiple devices support is currently available only through WhatsApp Web, The Verge stated.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp fights for Brazil money future

Brazil suspends WhatsApp payments

Smartphones, apps becoming primary news source
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association