WhatsApp tests multiple devices chat sync - Mobile World Live

WhatsApp was reportedly working on a feature allowing the synchronisation of chat history on multiple devices, with the option currently being in a test phase.

The new feature, which was reported by app analyst WABetaInfo, was set to let users log in to a single account across multiple devices simultaneously.

Development of the sync tool was done gradually as it required a long time to implement and was difficult to build, WABetaInfo noted. Current tests were set to involve synchronising an account on four devices at the same time.

It is unclear when the feature would roll out and whether WhatsApp would make changes to its original version.

The Facebook subsidiary was also working on developing an iPad app which was expected to roll out after launching the sync tool, in order to make simultaneous use of the messaging app possible on iPhone and iPad devices.

Multiple devices support is currently available only through WhatsApp Web, The Verge stated.