WhatsApp tests location tracking features

WhatsApp is testing several new features for its messaging app, including the ability to track the location of users, according to media reports, as concern over its privacy policy grows.

Users can already share locations with contacts, but now will be able to let friends track their movements for a specified period, ranging from one minute to indefinitely, via Live Location Tracking.

Users will also be able to delete or edit messages they have sent, provided the recipient hasn’t read them; reply to a friend’s status; and report problems to the firm by shaking their phone.

The location tracker appears to function similarly to the “Find My Friends” app that iOS users have had since 2011.

These changes are still in beta mode and available only to some users. It is unclear when, and if, they will be fully rolled out.

German group sues WhatsApp

The Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZBV) sued WhatsApp over its policy to transfer user data to Facebook.

The group said each consumer should be given control of what personal data they are willing to reveal and how it is used.

“Our experts brought the misconduct to light. Now we’ll meet in court,” VZBV said. “Be it Facebook, Google, Amazon or now WhatsApp: we target violations.”

This is not the first time a group has taken action against the policy. In November, WhatsApp was asked to temporarily stop sharing data of European users with Facebook, and in September, the Hamburg’s Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom in Germany blocked Facebook from collecting data.

More recently, the European Commission said Facebook provided “misleading information” on how it would be able to use customer data.