English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp tests location tracking features

02 FEB 2017
ss-whatsapp-2

WhatsApp is testing several new features for its messaging app, including the ability to track the location of users, according to media reports, as concern over its privacy policy grows.

Users can already share locations with contacts, but now will be able to let friends track their movements for a specified period, ranging from one minute to indefinitely, via Live Location Tracking.

Users will also be able to delete or edit messages they have sent, provided the recipient hasn’t read them; reply to a friend’s status; and report problems to the firm by shaking their phone.

The location tracker appears to function similarly to the “Find My Friends” app that iOS users have had since 2011.

These changes are still in beta mode and available only to some users. It is unclear when, and if, they will be fully rolled out.

German group sues WhatsApp
The Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZBV) sued WhatsApp over its policy to transfer user data to Facebook.

The group said each consumer should be given control of what personal data they are willing to reveal and how it is used.

“Our experts brought the misconduct to light. Now we’ll meet in court,” VZBV said. “Be it Facebook, Google, Amazon or now WhatsApp: we target violations.”

This is not the first time a group has taken action against the policy. In November, WhatsApp was asked to temporarily stop sharing data of European users with Facebook, and in September, the Hamburg’s Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom in Germany blocked Facebook from collecting data.

More recently, the European Commission said Facebook provided “misleading information” on how it would be able to use customer data.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Zuckerberg sees video “as a megatrend”

Facebook working on app for TV set-top boxes

Facebook tests Messenger ads and Stories

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association