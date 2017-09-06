English
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp testing tools for businesses

06 SEP 2017

WhatsApp is building and testing tools to connect businesses and users, describing the current way they keep in touch to be “pretty rudimentary”, as it looks to monetise its messaging service.

In a blog post, the Facebook-owned app maker said it is testing a free WhatsApp Business app for small companies plus an enterprise solution for larger companies including airlines, banks and e-commerce sites.

Businesses will be able to provide customers with notifications like flight times and delivery confirmations.

As more people use the app to communicate with businesses, WhatsApp said it heard stories of shopkeepers who use the app to stay in touch with hundreds of customers, as well as from people who are uncertain whether a business on WhatsApp is authentic.

The tools will aim to give businesses an “official presence” – a verified profile so people can identify a business from another person – and an easier way to respond to messages.

“We’ll be listening carefully to feedback during our test phase and keeping people informed as we make these tools more widely available. It’s important that we get this right and are thoughtful,” the company stated.

It was reported last week WhatsApp is verifying business accounts, which will appear on the app as a green badge next to the company’s name, as it explores ways to monetise its product.

CEO Jan Koum had spoken about these plans in January 2016 when WhatsApp dropped its annual $1 subscription.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

