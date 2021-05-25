 WhatsApp shrugs off India privacy update pressure - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp shrugs off India privacy update pressure

25 MAY 2021

WhatsApp reportedly dismissed calls by the Indian government to withdraw a controversial privacy policy update, telling The Times of India it will wait until new data protection legislation comes into effect.

The Facebook subsidiary reportedly also told local authorities in India the privacy of its users is a top priority.

But a WhatsApp representative told Mobile World Live the company had backed down on an original plan to restrict functionality of the messaging service for users which failed to accept its update, following talks with authorities and privacy experts.

It plans to periodically “remind users” to update, particularly in cases involving communication with businesses “receiving support from Facebook”.

India’s competition authority began probing the planned changes in March, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week reportedly pressing WhatsApp to withdraw the update.

The country began working on a personal data protection bill in 2019 and a draft is reportedly expected to be voted on this year.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

India threatens action over WhatsApp privacy change

Twitter faces Covid-19 clampdown in India

Twitter, Snap back ShareChat in $500M funding round
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association