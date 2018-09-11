WhatsApp launches on JioPhone

WhatsApp is now available for users of the JioPhone, a 4G feature phone targeted at low-income customers launched in 2017 by Indian operator Reliance Jio.

“For the first time, WhatsApp will be available for JioPhone across India…to give people a simple, reliable, and secure way to communicate with friends and family,” the messaging company announced in a blog post.

JioPhone runs a lightweight operating system based on Linux called KaiOS, which was created by San Diego-based KaiOS Technologies.

In July, Jio launched a special offer for customers to trade-in their existing feature phone for a new JioPhone for INR501 ($6.92), which retails for INR1,500.

“Our purpose is to accelerate the digital revolution in India with the extreme affordability of a JioPhone,” chairman Mukesh Ambani had said at the time.

The news comes as WhatsApp is dealing with a crisis in the country, where it has been linked to incidents of violence.