WhatsApp launches location sharing

WhatsApp is set to roll out an end-to-end encrypted feature allowing users to share their location on Android and iOS devices in real time in the coming weeks.

Users can control who they “share with and for how long” and opt to “stop sharing at any time or let the live location timer simply expire,” the company said in a blog post.

When users select “share live location” from inside a chat, each person in the chat will be able to see their location on a map. If more than one person shares their location in a group, all locations will be visible on the same map.

Forbes noted the move could be part of WhatsApp’s strategy to work with businesses. For instance if a user agrees to let a retailer track their location, the business could send them a notification for a discount when they are near its physical store.