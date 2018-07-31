English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp launches group calling

31 JUL 2018

WhatsApp debuted a new feature that will let users conduct group voice and video calls with up to three other people.

Users will now be able to add more contacts to their one-on-one voice or video calls via a new “add participant” button located in the top right corner of the screen, up to a total of four participants.

As is the standard for the app, WhatsApp said group calls are end-to-end encrypted. It added group calling has been designed to “work reliably around the world in different network conditions”.

WhatsApp parent company Facebook first previewed group calling for the app at its developer conference in May. The new feature is currently being rolled out across iOS and Android versions of the app.

The move brings WhatsApp into step with competitors including Line Messenger and Skype, and follows its introduction of voice calling in 2015 and the subsequent rollout of video calling in 2016. It also comes after Facebook debuted an unencrypted group calling feature for its Messenger app in December 2016 that lets up to 50 people participate on a single call.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Uganda approves polemic app, mobile money taxes

Snap CEO dismisses Facebook’s copying efforts

French government prepares Telegram, WhatsApp rival
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association