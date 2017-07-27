English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp hails 1B daily users

27 JUL 2017

WhatsApp said 1 billion people use its messaging app every day, adding that it is now “committed more than ever to bringing more useful features” to the platform while delivering “the reliability, simplicity and security” users expect.

In February 2016, the messaging app maker hit 1 billion monthly active users. That figure is now 1.3 billion (click image below to enlarge).

In its Q2 2017 results, Facebook said WhatsApp’s Status feature, a Snapchat Stories clone, now has 250 million daily active users, up from 175 million three months ago and on a par with the successful Instagram Stories.

Clearly both platforms have left Snapchat, the originator of the feature, way behind as it only has 166 million daily users for the app as a whole.

WhatsApp Status did receive some backlash because it replaced the text-only status feature in the app. After users complained, it began offering both options.

At the time, the WhatsApp user interface hadn’t changed much since launch and Status was probably its biggest update, representing the first time it introduced a way for users to consume content, which could potentially be used to display ads.

The company was also reportedly testing a system to allow businesses to talk directly to users.

In the Facebook Q2 2017 earning call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is “working to build a business ecosystem around Messenger and WhatsApp”.

He explained that WhatsApp “is still early on the monetisation side here, although we have started showing ads to a small number of people on Messenger. I want to see us move a little faster here, but I’m confident that we’re going to get this right over the long term.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook grows profit 71%, hits 2B monthly users

LinkedIn launches ‘lite’ app in India

Veon launches messaging app in 4 more markets
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association