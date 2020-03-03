 WhatsApp goes dark - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp goes dark

03 MAR 2020

WhatsApp added a dark mode to its smartphone app, apparently responding to requests from users and keeping in-step with options offered by other popular apps.

In a statement, the company stated the feature is available on iPhones running iOS13 and higher, and smartphones using Android 9 and upwards.

WhatsApp detailed how it chose colours close to the system defaults of both OSes, to aid user focus and make important information clearer.

The company reportedly began beta testing the dark mode last month.

Dark mode is a feature which has become prevalent in popular apps to reduce eye strain, seemingly in a bid to increase app usage.

The feature is already available on apps from Facebook, Google and Twitter, among others.

Last month, WhatsApp reconfirmed its commitment to offering secure messaging options, as it revealed it had hit 2 billion active users.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Apps

Tags

