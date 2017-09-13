English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton heads for exit

13 SEP 2017

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton announced he is set to leave the messaging company, eight years after starting the business with current CEO Jan Koum.

Acton departs to create a not for profit organisation related to technology and communications, though specific details of the project are still under wraps.

WhatsApp, acquired by Facebook for $19 billion in 2014, was founded by former Yahoo! employees Koum and Acton in 2009. It has since grown to become one of the largest messaging platforms in the world with over 1 billion daily users in 180 countries, according to its own figures.

In a statement published on his Facebook page, Acton said: “After eight years at WhatsApp, I have decided to move on and start a new chapter in my life.”

“I am very fortunate at my age to have the flexibility to take new risks and focus on what I’m passionate about. It’s something I’ve thought about for a while, and now it’s time to just focus and execute. I’ll have more to share in the coming months.”

“This decision is, of course, a tough one. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished in only a few years, and it’s humbling to see that so many people rely on WhatsApp every day.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Indian authority cools stance on app regulation

WhatsApp testing tools for businesses

WhatsApp tests verified business accounts
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association