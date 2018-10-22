English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp bans accounts ahead of Brazil election

22 OCT 2018

After trouble in India, WhatsApp is in hot water in Brazil due to the spread of fake news ahead of presidential elections and has banned hundreds of thousands of accounts in response.

“We have cutting-edge technology to detect spam that identifies accounts with abnormal behaviour so that they can’t be used to spread spam or misinformation,” a WhatsApp reresentative told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

The representative added: “We are also taking immediate legal measures to prevent companies from sending mass messages via WhatsApp and have already banned accounts associated with those companies.”

Local media reports said presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters paid marketing companies up to $3.26 million each to create a social media campaign against rival Fernando Haddad.

WhatsApp said it is “taking immediate legal action to stop companies from sending bulk messages” while a Brazilian court stated it will investigate the matter. The federal police has also begun a probe into allegations of spam messages.

The users blocked from WhatsApp included Bolsonaro’s son Flavio and an account linked to former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff.

WhatsApp has more than 120 million users in Brazil and the country is one of its biggest markets.

It is no stranger to controversy in the country: in 2015 and 2016 the app was temporarily banned in relation to not handing over data linked to a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile in India, where the messaging service has 200 million users, around a dozen people were reportedly killed between May and July by angry mobs incited to violence by fake news spread on the app.

In trying to deal with the problem WhatsApp said it is limiting the number of groups a message can be forwarded to worldwide, with further restrictions in India, where it removed a quick forward button.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook prepares WhatsApp ads

Blog: Are WhatsApp India woes a blow to encryption?

WhatsApp launches on JioPhone
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association