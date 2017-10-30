English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp allows users to revoke messages

30 OCT 2017

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out a new feature allowing users to delete messages up to seven minutes after being sent on both group or individual chats.

In a support post, WhatsApp said the move will prove “particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake”.

The feature, which requires both the sender and the receiver to download a new update to the app, will replace a successfully deleted message with a new message stating: “This message was deleted” in the chat box.

If the same statement appears on a group chat, then the message was deleted for every participant.

Of course, recipients may already see the message in their notifications and once seven minutes have passed there is no way to delete the message for everyone on a group chat, for example.

WhatsApp tested the feature throughout the year and it is being rolled out gradually this week.

The company also added it will not notify users if the message was not successfully deleted.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

WhatsApp launches location sharing

UK home secretary steps up efforts against encryption

China extends WhatsApp block to text messages
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association