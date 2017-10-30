WhatsApp allows users to revoke messages

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out a new feature allowing users to delete messages up to seven minutes after being sent on both group or individual chats.

In a support post, WhatsApp said the move will prove “particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake”.

The feature, which requires both the sender and the receiver to download a new update to the app, will replace a successfully deleted message with a new message stating: “This message was deleted” in the chat box.

If the same statement appears on a group chat, then the message was deleted for every participant.

Of course, recipients may already see the message in their notifications and once seven minutes have passed there is no way to delete the message for everyone on a group chat, for example.

WhatsApp tested the feature throughout the year and it is being rolled out gradually this week.

The company also added it will not notify users if the message was not successfully deleted.