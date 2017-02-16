English
HomeAppsNews

WeChat to roll out paid content on public accounts

16 FEB 2017

Tencent is testing a feature for its popular messaging app WeChat which enables official accounts to ask users to pay for some content, according to reports.

It was not revealed how much consumers would have to pay to read content on the app, which has around 770 million users, although speculation last year was that it could be up to CNY200 ($29).

Official accounts were launched in 2012, allowing both firms and individuals to broadcast information to followers, and has become an important source of news for Chinese users.

According to iiMedia Research, the number of official accounts went up by 46.2 percent year-on-year to 12 million, with the figure estimated to reach 14 million in 2017, reported Global Times.

WeChat currently offers other content monetisation options for public accounts, including advertising and a rewards function for original content.

Last month, WeChat introduced mini apps allowing users to access merchants’ services without having to make downloads.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

