HomeAppsNews

WeChat launches mini apps to bypass app stores

11 JAN 2017
ss-app-store

China-based WeChat introduced mini apps allowing users to access merchants’ services without having to download their apps from the major app stores.

The launch of “Xiaochengxu”, which translates to “mini programs”, is designed to bypass the app stores run by Apple, Qihoo 360 and Tencent in China.

According to Reuters, Chinese Internet giant Baidu launched a similar platform in 2013 called “Light App”.

Alexis Bonhomme ‎from CuriosityChina, a Beijing-based marketing agency, told Reuters: “The quality of the content will decide if the user will adopt it massively and drop their current app store, which I don’t think they will do.”

Tencent will likely try to monetise the mini programs through in-app ads, hosting, analytics and payment services. The company’s WeChat messaging app is China’s most popular mobile social media platform, with an estimated 770 million users.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

