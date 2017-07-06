Web presence important element in app success

LIVE FROM APP PROMOTION SUMMIT, LONDON: Commerce app makers need to get over the fact some users may simply not want to download their app and ensure they have a transactional website, said Fiona Sellick, UK marketing director for TodayTix (pictured), an app maker that sells theatre tickets.

She explained having just a content website or one meant for the press is not enough: a user must be able to buy a product or service as well, as app makers need to have every possible path to purchase available.

TodayTix’s app, which is live in ten cities in the UK and US with 3 million users, has generated over $100 million in sales.

The app aims to help theatres connect with a younger audience and fix the perceptions theatre is very expensive, or to be attended only on special occasions. Often, Sellick said, it can be cheaper than watching a movie.

For producers, it solves the problem of empty seats. Sellick said 30 per cent of West End and 20 per cent of Broadway tickets go unsold.

Assisting users

Sellick believes apps should be built to assist user acquisition (UA) either through gamification or exclusive offers. Ideally, the UA model should also fulfil shortfalls in market demand to strengthen supplier partnerships.

TodayTix launched two such products – one around mobile lottery tickets and one called mobile rush tickets, which lets users buy cheap tickets on a first come first served basis in return for spreading the word about the app.

Sellick also encouraged the use of the mobile growth stack – a framework which helps marketers figure out a strategy for growing the user base of a mobile product – but suggested companies personalise it to fit their needs.

She warned against giving up on a user if they download a commerce app but don’t make a purchase on day one. This may be true for a gaming apps, but with commerce apps marketers must manage expectations.

For instance, TodayTix expects a user to register their details two days after they download an app, and make their first purchase on day seven. On day 14, the app will try to re-engage users via exclusive content and special offers, and try to inspire a second purchase on day 21.

By day 30 if there is no action from the user, only then will the company consider the possibility that they may be at risk of losing them.