 Waze teams with SpotHero to get cars off the road - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Waze teams with SpotHero to get cars off the road

26 JUN 2019

Waze and SpotHero announced a cross-app integration effort to combine the pair’s separate navigation and parking aids into a unified offering.

Users booking parking in SpotHero’s app will now be able to select an option to navigate to their spot using Waze. When they arrive, users can pull up their SpotHero reservation by tapping a button on the Waze map.

The companies said making it easier to switch between their apps will help keep drivers focused on the road. Adam Fried, Waze’s global partnerships lead, added in a statement the collaboration will also more “effectively move cars off the road and reduce congestion”.

In 2017, INRIX Research found drivers in the US spend an average of 17 hours per year searching for parking, costing them $345 each in time, fuel and emissions. The company noted parking issues can also hurt businesses, with 39 per cent of drivers reporting they avoided shops due to parking difficulties.

Waze and SpotHero also teamed up last year to install Bluetooth beacons in parts of Chicago to shore up spotty GPS coverage which interfered with navigation.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Telegram debuts location-based group chats

Gates laments missing $400B mobile OS opportunity

Connected car users demand parking, traffic apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association