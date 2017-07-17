English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Warner Music Group acquires concert discovery app

17 JUL 2017

Warner Music Group (WMG) acquired selected assets from Songkick, a live music platform, concert discovery app and website used by 15 million people per month.

Some Songkick employees involved in running the app will move across to WMG and the app will operate as a standalone brand, overseen by WMG’s artist and label services division.

Tony Harlow, the division’s president, said: “Bringing together Songkick’s discovery platform and world-­class technology with our existing e­commerce expertise and global reach represents a powerful step in strengthening and evolving our direct-­to-­fan capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Matt Jones, CEO at Songkick, said WMG was the “ideal organisation” to carry on his company’s mission and “take it in new, innovative directions.”

The acquisition excludes Songkick’s ticketing business, which has been in a legal battle with Live Nation and Ticketmaster since December 2015, when Songkick sued the conglomerate over alleged abuses of its monopoly power.

In August 2016, Songkick raised $15 million from Access Industries, the investment company which owns WMG and also holds a stake in music streaming app Deezer.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Shazam scores $9M record company investment — report
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association