Warner Music Group acquires concert discovery app

Warner Music Group (WMG) acquired selected assets from Songkick, a live music platform, concert discovery app and website used by 15 million people per month.

Some Songkick employees involved in running the app will move across to WMG and the app will operate as a standalone brand, overseen by WMG’s artist and label services division.

Tony Harlow, the division’s president, said: “Bringing together Songkick’s discovery platform and world-­class technology with our existing e­commerce expertise and global reach represents a powerful step in strengthening and evolving our direct-­to-­fan capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Matt Jones, CEO at Songkick, said WMG was the “ideal organisation” to carry on his company’s mission and “take it in new, innovative directions.”

The acquisition excludes Songkick’s ticketing business, which has been in a legal battle with Live Nation and Ticketmaster since December 2015, when Songkick sued the conglomerate over alleged abuses of its monopoly power.

In August 2016, Songkick raised $15 million from Access Industries, the investment company which owns WMG and also holds a stake in music streaming app Deezer.