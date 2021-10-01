 Voodoo targets casual gaming with Beach Bum buy - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Voodoo targets casual gaming with Beach Bum buy

01 OCT 2021

France-based mobile games publisher Voodoo finalised a deal to acquire Israeli gaming studio Beach Bum to boost its play in the casual sector.

In a statement, Voodoo described the takeover as an important step towards portfolio diversification, which aligned with a goal to increase its non-advertising gains.

Financial details were not disclosed, though Israeli newspaper Globes reported the sum at between $250 million and $300 million.

Beach Bum was founded in 2015, providing mobile versions of traditional board and card games. Its monthly active users (MAUs) currently total more than 2 million and its gross revenue was approximately $70 million in the past year, Voodoo stated.

Alexandre Yazdi, CEO of Voodoo, argued the companies shared the same “business philosophy” and ambition to create a global “leading and inspiring” mobile gaming company, with the tie-up a “major step” towards this goal.

Co-founder and active chairman of Beach Bum, Gigi Levy-Weiss argued the deal forms  a market “superpower”.

Voodoo has launched more than 100 mobile games since its creation in 2013: it claims MAUs of more than 300 million.

The casual gaming sector is the subject of a number of recent deals, including a $400 million takeover of design entertainment app Redecor by Playtika, an acquisition of a puzzle title by Huuuge Games and a recent injection of funds for AviaGames.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

