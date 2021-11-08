 Voodoo invests in Teskin for casual gaming push - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Voodoo invests in Teskin for casual gaming push

08 NOV 2021

France-based mobile games publisher Voodoo is investing in Israeli gaming developer Teskin, as it pushes further into the casual segment with a second deal in the sphere within a month.

In a statement, Voodoo explained it is pouring “significant” investment into expanding the Israeli studio’s team and enhancing its portfolio.

Under the deal, Teskin will join Voodoo’s casual business unit but will still operate independently.

Teskin’s current titles include puzzle games Candy Deluxe, Jewel Empire, and Jewels Planet available for Android and iOS devices.

Voodoo CEO Alexandre Yazdi argued the move aimed to boost Teskin’s growth in the market of casual gaming and it represented a significant step towards a joint “mission to entertain the world”.

Teskin co-founders Lior Gluskin and Iliya Tesler concurred, adding their common vision with Voodoo was to build “high quality games and entertaining players”.

“With Voodoo’s investment we will be able to reach new high records by expanding our team and fulfilling our initial goal of creating leading mobile games that people will enjoy playing for years”, they highlighted.

The move adds to another deal in the casual sector made by Voodoo in October, which resulted in the acquisition of Israeli gaming studio Beach Bum.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

