 Vodafone Idea seeks spectrum payment extension - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Vodafone Idea seeks spectrum payment extension

22 JAN 2019

Vodafone Idea is seeking additional time to make spectrum payments due to its high debt and weakening profitability, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The Department of Telecommunications confirmed it is reviewing a request from the operator for a two-year moratorium, ET said. The operator needs to pay about INR100 billion ($1.4 billion) in spectrum fees this year alone.

A Vodafone Idea representative told ET: “The telecoms industry is critical to fulfilling the digital aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians. Hence, it is important for it to be financially robust with multiple operators that can offer choice to citizens, ensure healthy competition and that national assets like spectrum are valued correctly.”

In late August 2018 Vodafone India and Idea Cellular completed their long-awaited merger, creating the nation’s largest mobile operator in the process.

Since 2010, the companies participated separately in five spectrum auctions. Vodafone India spent a total of INR793 billion while Idea invested INR636 billion, the newspaper said.

Profit decline
Vodafone Idea, with a 36 per cent market share at end-December 2018, reported an after-tax loss of INR49.7 billion in its fiscal Q2 2019 ending 30 September. It is exploring raising up to INR250 billion in new capital.

While the market leader and Bharti Airtel suffered declining sales and profitability in 2018, third-ranked Reliance Jio made gains. In its fiscal Q3 (to end-December) its net profit jumped 65 per cent year-on-year to INR8.31 billion, with operating revenue of INR104 billion up 51 per cent.

It added 120 million mobile subscribers in 2018, ending the year with 280 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association