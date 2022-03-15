Vodafone Idea dives into gaming with Nazara

Vodafone Idea teamed with Nazara Technologies to launch a gaming service, with the goal of making it a major focus area of its digital content strategy.

In a statement, Vodafone Idea CMO Avneesh Khosla explained it intends to build a comprehensive portfolio of games, aiming to establish itself as a preferred destination for casual and serious gamers.

He noted deeper penetration of smartphones and wider 4G coverage have led to “meteoric growth and adoption” of gaming content.

“Our partnership with Nazara Technologies will elevate the gaming experience we offer through a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app,” Khosla said.

Vi Games will initially feature casual gaming content, and gradually host social and e-ports in future.

The basic Vi Games tier gives subscribers free access to more than 250 titles; Platinum Games are available on a pay-per-download basis; and Gold Games offer 30 games for a month for INR50 ($0.66) for post-paid users.

India-based Nazara Technologies is a diversified gaming and sports media company.

In December 2021, the operator partnered with Hungama Music to launch a music streaming service on its Vi app.