VMware seeks app builder boost with Apteligent buy

16 MAY 2017

VMware, a provider of cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology, acquired Apteligent, a mobile app performance and engagement data provider.

In a statement announcing the purchase, VMware said it plans to integrate Apteligent’s mobile performance management technologies with its own platform designed to enable enterprises to build apps.

“By adding Apteligent’s capabilities to our digital workspace platform, our customers will gain the ability to enhance application performance and improve user experience through actionable application insights,” said Sumit Dhawan, VMware’s end-user computing SVP.

Dhawan explained Apteligent removes barriers between developers and end users by providing converged visibility and contextual analytics. It also helps developers analyse app performance in real time, and understand user behaviour so they can address issues and have a direct impact on business and revenue.

Apteligent raised nearly $50 million since it was founded in 2011. Strategic investors included VMware, as well as Accenture.

TechCrunch quoted Ray Wang, an analyst at Constellation Research as saying: “Apteligent adds to the investments in end user computing such as analytics, performance management, crash churn… The goal here is to build on mobile and the AirWatch investment.”

VMware acquired mobile device management company AirWatch in 2014.

No financial details of the Apteligent deal were revealed.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

