HomeAppsNews

Viveport gains subscription VR option

05 JAN 2017
HTC Vive

HTC added a subscription option to its Viveport virtual reality (VR) app store, which it said is “designed to help customers navigate the burgeoning market for VR apps”.

Set for launch early this year, the company said offering content for a “low monthly fee” will enable customers to discover new apps, though it stopped short of stating what the monthly cost will be.

Content providers can opt-in to include products in the subscription service and distribute apps as standalone titles, giving an additional revenue channel.

Rikard Steiber, president of Viveport, said: “We want to give VR developers as many ways as possible to monetise and feature their content, and this is yet another channel for them to reach new customers on Viveport.”

Also in the works is a dedicated VR app store for professionals, which is designed to appeal to enterprise users of the technology.

HTC opened the Viveport app store in 2016 with the aim of boosting usage of VR services covering art, education, fashion and music.

Steve Costello

