English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Vine successor on the horizon

24 JAN 2018

Twitter-owned Vine, a short video app which the social media giant pretty much shut down in 2016, could be resurrected through an unofficial successor called v2.

Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann is helming the project, TechCrunch reported, with the aim of launching the app later this year. Twitter is not associated with v2, although the logo of the app is quite similar to the original.

“Some things will be very familiar to people who have used Vine, but what we’re planning is equally an homage, follow-up, remake, and brand new thing” Hofman told TechCrunch, adding the app is currently in a “very very very limited alpha” testing stage.

Video length will range from 2 seconds to 6.5 seconds (on Instagram users can go up to 60 seconds) and users will be able to swtich from front camera to the rear-facing one while recording. Unlike most other camera apps, which tend to mimic Snapchat, v2 will not have any filters.

Hofmann plans on taking down videos which infringe on copyrighted material, unlike Vine, which was a bit lax on the issue. V2 will also look to protect content created via the app. Users may also be offered the option to reject content they do not want to see.

Twitter shut down the app in October 2016 without any explanation and then said two months later that the app would live on as a pared-down camera offering.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

US Senators threaten clampdown on Facebook, Twitter

Twitter struggles in Q2 as user growth stalls

LinkedIn launches ‘lite’ app in India
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association