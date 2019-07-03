 Viettel jumps into taxi-booking - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Viettel jumps into taxi-booking

03 JUL 2019

Viettel Telecom, the largest mobile operator in Vietnam, aimed to grab a slice of the competitive taxi-booking sector with the launch of its own service.

VNExpress reported the operator launched MyGo in collaboration with Viettel Post, the logistics arm of its parent company, following a fortnight of trials. Accessed through an app available on iOS and Android, the service covers the booking of motorcycle-taxis and delivery services in addition to regular cabs.

The military-run operator, with a 41 per cent market share by subscribers, will provide free 3G and 4G data for drivers and passengers using the app.

Viettel Post claims MyGo registered drivers of about 98,000 motorcycles, 7,300 cars and 600 trucks. It plans to expand the offering to include vehicle repair, the newspaper wrote.

The operator also launched Voso.vn, an e-commerce site which connects businesses-to-consumers and consumers-to-consumers.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

