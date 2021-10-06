 Vestager calls for Facebook alternatives after outage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Vestager calls for Facebook alternatives after outage

06 OCT 2021

European Commission (EC) EVP Margrethe Vestager (pictured) claimed Facebook’s major global outage this week showcased the need for greater choice in the tech market and reduced reliance on a few big players in the industry.

In a tweet following the temporary shutdown of Facebook services, Vestager said alternatives and choice in technology were necessary, adding this was a specific aim of the EC’s Digital Markets Act.

The act proposed by the regulator aims to impose stricter rules on digital platforms to ensure interoperability and ban discrimination in favour of own services. It would also result in big players being unable to take advantage of unfair behaviour.

The global outage caused Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram to be unavailable for nearly six hours.

Telegram capitalises
In a separate blog, CEO of rival messaging service Telegram Pavel Durov said the app gained more than 70 million new users in the hours of Facebook services outage, alongside “record” activity on the platform.

He explained the company managed to handle “the unprecedented growth” and urged users to keep using the app, pledging Telegram “won’t fail you when others will”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook extends cross-app message functions

Facebook CTO to step aside, VR boss set for role

WhatsApp slapped with €225M GDPR fine
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association