Verizon sets go90 execution date

Four months after the future of its go90 mobile video app was called into question, Verizon confirmed plans to shutter the service on 31 July, Variety reported.

A Verizon representative told Variety the operator will instead turn its attention to scaling up its digital presence in sports, finance, news and entertainment. Through its media subsidiary Oath, Verizon owns well-known brands including HuffPost; TechCrunch; Yahoo’s news, finance and sports channels; and Tumblr, among others.

Go90 launched in October 2015, but struggled to find a foothold in the market.

The operator is yet to decide what to do with go90’s original content, but will discuss next steps with programming partners, the representative added.

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong (pictured) said in February a significant portion of go90 content was ripe for distribution through the company’s other outlets.

Mass layoffs are not expected as part of the change, but the Verizon representative told Variety redundant positions will be culled.

The news comes on the heels of a major content win for Verizon rival AT&T, which recently closed its merger with Time Warner and launched a new OTT video service it is offering free to its unlimited tariff subscribers.