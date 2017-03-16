VentureApp raises $4M, takes aim at LinkedIn

VentureApp, maker of a chat platform for professionals, secured $4 million in funding and wants to make it easy for users to communicate with business contacts.

The firm believes LinkedIn users are unhappy with the social network experience due to recruiter solicitations and spam leaving a “messaging void” which it wants to fill.

It also said while consumer social networks have “moved aggressively to take advantage of the rise of mobile messaging,” there is a huge gap in the market for people chatting with their direct and extended business network.

With the funding, VentureApp will become publicly available after previously being invite-only. To date, several thousand users from more than 2,000 companies in Boston and New York have used the platform. The funding will also “fuel strategic growth initiatives” as VentureApp rolls out to professionals nationwide.

The iOS app is currently in beta testing.

The funding round was led by Ryan Moore, partner at Accomplice, with participation from companies including Boston Seed Capital and Fullstack Ventures.

Moore will join VentureApp’s board of directors.