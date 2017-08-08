Vainglory maker Super Evil Megacorp raises $19M

Mobile game maker Super Evil Megacorp raised $19 million and said it is “doubling down on our mission to build the best core game experiences for the touchscreen generation.”

The round of funding will allow the company, creator of the popular mobile game Vainglory, to continue to develop its proprietary, console-grade, multi-platform engine E.V.I.L. The company said its future focus will be on: “unleashing beautiful graphics, stunning visual effects and realistic animations at the highest possible frame rates, across the broadest range of platforms”.

It said it recently doubled its office space and expanded its teams, and continues “to relentlessly look for the best minds in the industry to build core games.”

The company added mobile game users “deserve the same quality and depth of play demanded on PCs and consoles” and “are every bit as hungry for great games”.

“Like on every other platform, players on mobile will gravitate to uncompromising gameplay, superior graphical performance and believable characters with rich stories,” it said.

It claimed Vainglory is “the most competitive mobile game” in the multiplayer online battle arena category.

Super Evil Megacorp raised $63 million to date, as it looks to cash in on the most popular category of apps. App Annie predicted the value of the gaming apps sector will grow from $50 billion in 2016 to $105 billion in 2021.