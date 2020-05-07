 US defence agency targets Android privacy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

US defence agency targets Android privacy

07 MAY 2020

US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) researchers released a custom version of Android designed to simplify inclusion of stringent safeguards by app developers, in a bid to address concerns around data privacy.

The open-source Privacy Enhancements for Android (PE for Android) platform was built by teams at Two Six Labs and Raytheon BBN Technologies as part of DARPA’s privacy-focused Brandeis programme.

Brandeis programme manager Joshua Baron told Mobile World Live the platform aims to address a knowledge gap among app developers, which researchers found often aren’t familiar with “the expected privacy disclosures or regulations that may guide their application’s use”.

“It’s our experience that many application developers would prefer to not be the creator of a vehicle for malicious or surreptitious access to users’ personal data,” he said, adding the platform makes it easier for them to use “privacy preserving technologies”.

PE for Android offers access to a private data service, which enables isolation and secure processing of sensitive user information to minimise the risk of data exposure. It also reduces the intrusiveness of information requests by providing less sensitive details, for example providing an area code in place of GPS details for location requests.

A policy management API offers individuals more details on how their data is used and greater control of permissions.

In 2012, the US National Security Agency deployed a version of Android with security enhancements.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Germany bans Zoom app as privacy concerns grow

WhatsApp stops working on millions of smartphones

TikTok fixes multiple security flaws
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association