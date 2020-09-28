 US court blocks TikTok download ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

US court blocks TikTok download ban

28 SEP 2020

US government efforts to block Chinese apps from domestic marketplaces was handed a second setback in the space of a week, with a district court yesterday (27 September) granting a preliminary injunction against a block on TikTok downloads.

The temporary ruling gives TikTok owner ByteDance more time to finalise a deal with Oracle and Walmart to run its US operations: Reuters reported a full block will be implemented on 12 November if the agreement isn’t pinned down.

In a statement, the Department of Commerce (DoC) said an executive order to block downloads is fully consistent with the law and promotes legitimate national security interests, and the government intends to vigorously it from legal challenges.

The Oracle and Walmart deal needs approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US and the Chinese government.

A week ago, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar DoC order on messaging app WeChat.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association