US charities gain Instagram donation feature - Mobile World Live

Facebook added a feature to its subsidiary Instagram enabling users to make donations to US-based non-profit organisations, Forbes reported.

A button for making a contribution has been embedded in the official Instagram profiles of various US non-profit organisations, including seven of the country’s ten largest charities.

In April, Nonprofits on Facebook unveiled guidelines for organisations to apply for the feature to enable fundraising on the social media platform.

To qualify, charities must to go through an approval process and switch to an Instagram business account, which then should be associated with their verified Facebook Page.

The company introduced the option for users to make personal donations and contributions to charities in its main service in 2017.