HomeAppsNews

Unity puts focus on machine learning

20 SEP 2017

Unity Technologies, a development platform provider, announced the open beta of Unity Machine Learning Agents – a “breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) toolkit” for “critical future technology” including next-generation games, as well as robotics and automotive.

The solution, which will be available later this year, will enable developers to “train agents in realistic, complex scenarios with decreased technical barriers,” the firm said.

The toolkit can, for instance, be used by game developers interested in filling virtual worlds with intelligent agents, each acting with dynamic and engaging behaviour.

“Machine learning is a disruptive technology that is important to all types of developers and researchers to make their games or systems smarter, but complexities and technical barriers make it out of reach for most,” explained Danny Lange, VP of AI and machine learning at Unity.

He said the firm is making a machine learning environment widely accessible, providing tools needed to make more “intelligent, beautiful” games and applications.

The solution will work with Unity’s physics engine and a 3D photorealistic rendering environment, offering an AI research platform to a “rapidly growing community of AI enthusiasts exploring the frontiers of deep learning.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

