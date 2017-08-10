English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Uber replacing SMS with in-app messaging

10 AUG 2017

Customers and drivers using Uber will be able to message each other from within the app rather than rely on communicating using text messages.

The ride-sharing app maker plans to deploy the in-app messaging service in the coming weeks. Uber said the problem with SMS is users don’t know if messages have been delivered, or if the unknown number contacting them is their driver. It also means when travelling overseas, users can leverage Wi-Fi to communicate via the app instead of roaming services.

When drivers receive a chat from the customer it will be read aloud to them and they can acknowledge receipt by sending a “thumbs up” to the user.

The feature also means customers and drivers won’t need to share their phone number with one another.

“In many of our markets, SMS isn’t actually available for us, we don’t have the technology in place,” product manager Jeremy Lermitte told TechCrunch.

“That’s especially true in some of our key markets like Brazil and India. And then in other emerging markets where we do offer SMS, we don’t have the technology in place to anonymise the personal contact info, so the rider and driver are actually sharing their personal contact information,” he added.

In a statement, Uber said: “This is our first step towards leveraging real-time messaging to enable seamless communication experiences for our customers and help them connect in both the digital and physical worlds.”

The company may also use in-app chat for its other initiatives, such as UberEATS, and the feature has the potential to connect customers with other businesses and promotions, TechCrunch reported.

Uber is still looking for a CEO, after Travis Kalanick’s departure in June following pressure from investors.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

SoftBank seeks multibillion-dollar Uber stake in “one-sided” talks

Uber CEO Kalanick bows to pressure to stand down

SoftBank injects $100M into taxi app maker 99
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association