Uber replacing SMS with in-app messaging

Customers and drivers using Uber will be able to message each other from within the app rather than rely on communicating using text messages.

The ride-sharing app maker plans to deploy the in-app messaging service in the coming weeks. Uber said the problem with SMS is users don’t know if messages have been delivered, or if the unknown number contacting them is their driver. It also means when travelling overseas, users can leverage Wi-Fi to communicate via the app instead of roaming services.

When drivers receive a chat from the customer it will be read aloud to them and they can acknowledge receipt by sending a “thumbs up” to the user.

The feature also means customers and drivers won’t need to share their phone number with one another.

“In many of our markets, SMS isn’t actually available for us, we don’t have the technology in place,” product manager Jeremy Lermitte told TechCrunch.

“That’s especially true in some of our key markets like Brazil and India. And then in other emerging markets where we do offer SMS, we don’t have the technology in place to anonymise the personal contact info, so the rider and driver are actually sharing their personal contact information,” he added.

In a statement, Uber said: “This is our first step towards leveraging real-time messaging to enable seamless communication experiences for our customers and help them connect in both the digital and physical worlds.”

The company may also use in-app chat for its other initiatives, such as UberEATS, and the feature has the potential to connect customers with other businesses and promotions, TechCrunch reported.

Uber is still looking for a CEO, after Travis Kalanick’s departure in June following pressure from investors.