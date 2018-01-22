Uber Eats acquires Ando

Food delivery company Ando, which offered services only in New York, was acquired by Uber Eats, as part of an Uber strategy to expand its food delivery app.

“We’ve worked with Uber to power our delivery from the start, and we’re excited our team and technology will play a role in their vision of building the world’s leading food delivery service going forward,” a statement on Ando’s website said.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently said at the DLD Conference in Munich: “We’ll be the largest food delivery company in the world this year”.

Meanwhile Jason Droege, head of Uber Everything, told TechCrunch the company is committed to investing in technology which helps consumers, delivery and restaurant partners.

Ando was launched in May 2016 by American David Chang, founder of the Momofuku restaurant group. Ando had raised $7 million in the past. Financial terms of this deal were not disclosed.