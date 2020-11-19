 Twitter users slate Fleets feature - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Twitter users slate Fleets feature

19 NOV 2020

Twitter pledged to make changes to a feature which deletes posts after 24 hours, reportedly due to an adverse reaction from users.

The company began deploying the Fleets feature globally on 17 November, but in a statement said it is “slowing” the rollout to “fix some performance and stability problems”.

BBC News reported users reacted badly to the feature, which mimics disappearing content functions on services including Snapchat and Instagram, over concerns it promotes harassment by not storing records of inappropriate content.

The news outlet said users were also concerned about Fleet’s ability to bypass messaging protocols and open access to people who had been blocked.

Twitter said Fleets would not be available “for a few more days” for users which are yet to gain access, adding it wants “to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone”.

The company began testing Fleets in Brazil in March: BBC News stated trials were also conducted in Italy and India.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

