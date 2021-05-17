Twitter tipped for tiered subscription model - Mobile World Live

Twitter was tipped to be readying a tiered pricing model for a paid subscription service being developed as part of efforts to expand revenue streams and offset a predicted slowdown in user number growth.

Front-end engineer and security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who discovers new features in apps before they’re officially confirmed through reversing code, disclosed the subscription service will offer various features depending on the tier.

Wong wrote the service would be named Twitter Blue. Pricing is expected to start at $2.99 per month.

Options within Twitter Blue are tipped to include allowing users to unpublish posts and save tweets into collections.

Wong predicted a premium-tier service would offer advert-free news, citing a recent acquisition of pop-up removal company Scroll by Twitter.

In July 2020, the company CEO Jack Dorsey revealed the company was considering a subscription model among other options to increase revenue.