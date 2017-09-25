English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Twitter tests lite Android app in Philippines

25 SEP 2017

Twitter is testing Twitter Lite, a pared down version of its Android app, in the Philippines in a move which could be crucial for the company as it struggles to add to its user base.

A company representative told TechCrunch the test is a bid to broaden availability of Twitter in a market with “slow mobile networks and expensive data plans” where “mobile devices with limited storage are still very popular.”

Twitter Lite would help “overcome these barriers”, the representative added, explaining the app is “an experiment” and Twitter was still considering whether to launch it in more markets.

The product is available on the Google Play Store for devices running Android 5.0 and up. It is compatible with English and Filipino, and works on 2G and 3G networks.

Twitter already has a lite web app launched in April which can reduce data usage by up to 70 per cent and offers 30 per cent faster launch times than its regular app. It is available in 42 languages and accessible to anyone with a smartphone or tablet with a browser, but its initial promotions focused on India.

The latest Android app offers many of the same basic functions of the core app but there are some features included to cut data consumption. For instance, users can choose not to automatically download images and video, but select what media they want to see.

In the company’s quarterly earnings call in July, CEO Jack Dorsey said: “One of our goals is to make sure Twitter is accessible to anyone in the world. And Twitter Lite exactly hits on this particular goal. Especially in places like India, we found that our app was just way too slow to access.”

LinkedIn launched a lite app earlier this year, while in April Facebook added more than 100 names to the list of countries where Messenger Lite is available.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Twitter struggles in Q2 as user growth stalls

LinkedIn launches ‘lite’ app in India

Periscope enables broadcaster payment opportunity
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association