Twitter targets content creators with perks feature - Mobile World Live

Twitter looked to boost user engagement on its platform by introducing a feature for its app allowing users to incentivise content creators in the form of direct financial contribution.

In a blog, the company’s senior product manager Esther Crawford announced the tool is available to those who use Twitter in English, allowing them to send perks to accounts of certain people, including content creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organisations.

The feature called Tip Jar will let users send payments to a Twitter account through the platforms Bandcamp and Patreon, as well as payment services Cash App, Venmo and PayPal.

Twitter said it will not take a cut on any payment made. The feature is expected to roll out to more users and include other languages in the future.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter”, Crawford explained.